superdown Chantell Sequin Bikini Bottom in Pink. - size M (also in L, XS, XXS) superdown Chantell Sequin Bikini Bottom in Pink. - size M (also in L, XS, XXS) 80% polyamide 20% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Side tie closures. Sequin embellishments throughout. Item not sold as a set. SPDW-WX136. SDX201 R19. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.