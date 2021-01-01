The simple, partially exposed lamps of the Channing collection reinforces the transitional and industrial-chic style. A mesh metal shade is the only accent for this utilitarian fixture. The contemporary shade partially shields the bulbs and gently diffusing the fixture's bright light. The low-profile design is offered in a variety of sizes. Perfect for a bedroom, hallway, or bath, this fixture is approved for use in damp locations. Golden Lighting Channing 15-in Matte Black Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 3168-FM15 BLK-BLK