Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold-tone) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Mother of pearl dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 4 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour (GMT). H504 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 9.3 mm. Band width: 14 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: 1-second chronograph, 1 second chronograph measures up to 60 minutes, 12/24 hour time, date. Casual watch style. Citizen Chandler Chronograph Mother of Pearl Ladies Watch FB1444-56D.