The Chandler is where style and comfort meet to offer you the ideal outdoor setting to relax and entertain. This 4-piece conversation set comes with ample seating, thanks to its sofa and club chairs, all topped with comfortable cushions and throw pillows. The glass top coffee table also has a bottom shelf and leveling feet, making it easy to set up on almost any surface. Take it poolside or on a terrace, this outdoor patio set is just that versatile. OVE Decors Chandler 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Olefin Cushions | 15PKC-CM1A04-GE2