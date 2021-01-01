Chandelle Hand-Knotted Wool/Cotton Red/Black/Gold Area Rug

Artisan craftsmanship in 100% natural materials? We're obsessed. This area rug is handmade in India from a wool and cotton blend. It features a geometric floral pattern inspired by those timeless Oriental rugs you've had your eye on, in a warm red hue with golden and baby blue accents. Its flat pile makes it hold up under foot traffic while being easy to vacuum – a superb choice for your entryway. Why we love it: The hand-knotted texture lets you see the skill and care that went into making it. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'