Bethel International Chandelier LA11AB10

This modern fixture has an antique brass metal frameIt comes with hanging crystals accents in clear color. This fixture is hung by a 60" chain that can be adjusted to your liking.Bulb Type: E12Number of Lights: 4Wattage: 60Dimmable: NoHanging Method: ChainBulb Included: NoCrystal Component: YesSwag Light: YesSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesIntegrated LED: YesPower Source: Junction BoxCertifications: UL ListedAssembly Required: No.This exquisite chandelier is in an antique brass finish. The frame is made out of metal, and it comes with hanging crystals in clear color. Adjustable chain links makes this fixture suitable for most ceiling heights.