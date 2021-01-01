From ro collection
Ro Collection - Chandelier Candle Holder - Moonstone
Bring a pop of colour to your living space with Ro Collection's Chandelier candle holder. Hand-casted from earthenware with coloured semi-transparent glazes, this design looks as though it's been made from glass. With space for four tall candles, it looks just as beautiful holding fewer. Designed by creative director Rebecca Uth, this piece has been uniquely created with inspiration from the traditional craft of Nordic candlelight crowns. Ro Collection you do not let the candles burn the whole way down to the bottom of the candleholder as this may discolour or damage the product. Key features: * Material: earthenware * Dimensions: H17xW14xL14cm * Hand-casted with coloured semi-transparent glazes * Four armed design * Moonstone grey colour * Made in Portugal * Designed by Rebecca Uth * Wash gently with mild soap & hot water * Due to handmade nature colour may vary slightly