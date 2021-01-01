Chancy 8 - Light Candle Style Classic Chandelier

Nostalgic charm greets an authentic elegance suited for a variety of fine homes and businesses. This captivating lighting design was inspired by Antique Wooden staves traditionally bound by wooden hoops in the construction of beer/whisky barrels and wine casks. Costello Black finished solid stout Steelcurvedarms support eight bobechesaccented with Natural Wood faux candles on its perimeter. The chandelier is perfect for lobbies, foyers, banquet rooms and reception areas. Custom crafted by Meyda artisans in our manufacturing facility upstate New York.