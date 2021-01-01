Chancey Hand-Knotted White Area Rug

Function and understated style unite in this simply-chic area rug, showcasing a lustrous tone-on-tone cut pile in hues of white. Made in India, this area rug is hand-knotted from stain- and fade-resistant viscose yarns in 0.39" pile – perfect for rolling out in fashionable living rooms or digging your toes in right out of bed in the morning. Easily vacuumed or spot cleaned for effortless upkeep, this rug performs best when paired with a rug pad to prevent shifting and sliding. Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6'