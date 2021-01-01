Chance Occasional Side Table by Bernhardt Design - Color: White - Finish: Polished Stainless Steel - (CH28_8X6)

The Chance Occasional Side Table features a unique geometric shape that will go with any modern home or environment. The table top surface is made of either Walnut veneer, white or black Corian with a flat edge. Choose between three sizes (sold separately), each with unique shapes and featuring 5 sided edges. The base of the side table is made of stainless steel where it comes in a variety of available finishes. Collect all three sizes where they can be staggered and placed as desired. The Chance Occasional Side Table ships fully assembled. Bernhardt Design is a furniture company founded by John M. Bernhardt in 1889. Their eye-catching, modern designs use quality materials and demonstrate expert craftsmanship with strong, clean lines. From the simple, elegant Facet Small Round Occasional Table to the comfortable, fashionable Mitt Lounge Chair, their creations are stylish, versatile and expressive. Shape: Other. Color: White.