Size & Fit Relaxed, laid-back fit Drawcord at banded hem for adjustability Dropped hem for coverage Product Features Plush cotton blend fleece Champion logo patch embroidered at sleeve Hood for versatile coverage Front kangaroo pocket for storage and hand warmth Machine wash The Champion Explorer Fleece Hoodie is imported. Whether you're exploring your city, taking on the back country or just looking for a snack in the panty, get the comfort and warmth you need for adventures near and far in the Women's Champion Explorer Fleece Hoodie. Size: Small. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Fleece. Champion Women's Explorer Fleece Hoodie in White/Chalk White Size Small Cotton/Fleece