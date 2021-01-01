From the holiday aisle
6' Champagne Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 350 Clear/White Lights
Features:Holiday décorProduct may ship compressed, primping of branches or leaves may be required to match the image shownTree Type: ArtificialTip Material: PVC (polyvinyl chloride)Tip Material Details: Branch Construction: HingedNumber of Assembly Sections: Assembly Special Features: Pre Fluffed: NoBranch Tip Count: 913Tree Durability: Tree Frame Material: Storage Bag Included: NoNeedle Color: ChampagneShape: Regular (Full)Branch Features: Does Not ApplyFoliage Lushness: LushLights Included: YesBulb Type: LEDPower Source: Electric Plug-InLight Color: Clear/White LightsLight Tone: Warm LightsLight Functions: Steady/ConstantLight Controller Type: Light Count: 350Stay-Lit Bulbs: YesTree Topper Outlet Included: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Needed: Lead Cord Length - End to End: 72Extra Bulbs/Fuses Included: YesBulb Shape: Bulb Base: Wattage: Stand Included: YesStand Type: Tree standStand Height: Bottom Base/Stand Width - Side to Side: Stand Finish: Stand Material: MetalStand Compatibility: Decorations Included: NoPre-Attached Decorations: Decoration Type: Tree Family: PinePine Species: Fir Species: Spruce Species: Greenery Set: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyProduct Care: Dust with a dry clothHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: ChinaSeason: WinterNon-Toxic: YesTrending Tree: Champagne TreeSpefications:UL Listed: WEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: cETL Listed: CSA Certified: cUL Listed: CE Certified: ETL Listed: PEFC Certified: Energy Star Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Tree Height (Including Stand): 72Tree Base Diameter - Side to Side: 44Base/Stand Depth - Front to Back: 44Tree Trunk Diameter: 1Overall Product Weight: 19Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesAdditional Tools Required (Not Included): Tool Free AssemblyWarranty: Size: 6'