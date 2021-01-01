Chambless 28" Table Lamp

More than just illumination for your abode, table lamps lend artful appeal to your space as they shine. Try adding one to your nightstand to give the master suite a mini makeover, or stage one atop the entryway console to greet guests with a warm glow. Take this one for example: showcasing a bell-shaped base made from clear glass, it’s the perfect pick for a variety of design aesthetics from contemporary to glam and more. Up top, the included drum shade made from linen boasts a neutral white finish.