L'AGENCE Chamberlain Blazer in Brown. - size 6 (also in 0, 2, 4) L'AGENCE Chamberlain Blazer in Brown. - size 6 (also in 0, 2, 4) Poly blend. Imported. Single front button closure. Lightly padded shoulders. Front flap pockets. Back vent. Contrast purple stitching. LAGR-WO84. 1377TGT. Launched in 2008 by designer Margaret Maldonado, L'AGENCE operates off of a simple concept: washed silks, Japanese and Italian fabrics. Over the years, Maldonado has designed dresses, tops, bottoms and knits from the finest fabrics with the most modern and appealing cuts.