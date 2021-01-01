ET2 Lighting Chamber LED Pendant Light - Color: Black - Size: Medium

Add a touch of the open and abstract to your larger living spaces with the Chamber LED Pendant by ET2 Lighting. A flat, stepped canopy suspends the structure by running four slim cables through the corners of a similarly-sized open frame, before heading out to the main structure. The large, central cube is comprised of a series of larger square frames, lit from within by contrasting brackets on the cube's inner edges featuring embedded LED lamping. Shape: Rectangluar. Color: Black. Finish: Black and Gold