Ariat Challenger

Get supreme comfort, rugged good looks and performance technology all in one classically Western package. Premium full-grain leather foot and upper. Five-row stitch pattern with center embroidery detailing. ATS technology for stability and all-day comfort. Goodyear leather welt. Anatomically-engineered Pro Performance insole. Wide square toe. Duratread outsole provides maximum wear resistance and flexibility. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 11 oz Shaft: 11 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.