From couristan
Chalet Homestead Multi-Dusk Area Rug - Multiple Sizes
A modern, elevated take on a rustic favorite. Expertly hand-crafted from premium soft cowhide that’s designed to last for decades, our Chalet Collection area rugs are a one-of-a-kind centerpiece with contemporary appeal. Inspired by Western cowhide rugs with a free-spirited feel, this Chalet Pieced Homestead Multi-Dusk Cowhide Area Rug is updated with an ombre wood plank motif in a range of neutral hues. The natural variations of the black, brown and ivory color palette add depth to any space, while its soft texture feels luxurious, bringing a richness and sophistication to your home.