HomeRoots Set of 2 Chair Faux Leather Metal Dining Chairs

Reward yourself with maximum relaxation, while looking spectacular and augmenting your space, with this remarkable dining chair. Its contemporary style will beautify your rooms, and the quality of its coated finish and color will add a creative visual to your home. This dining chair is a high quality piece made from high grade faux leather and metal. It's ideal for those who want to enliven the ambiance of their place. As for measurements, they're 43" for height, 18" for width, and 24" for depth, and it weighs 49 pounds. It would be ideal for your living room, or office, for example. You can match it with other decorations to get an ideal look for your space. Set of 2.