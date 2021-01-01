From astoria grand
Chaim Square Cake Stand
Square contemporary nickel plated cake stand with a custom hand tapped the hammered top. Constructed of heavy aluminum base metal for longtime ware with an extra heavy nickel coating to keep the finish bright and shiny for years to come. Each product is hand made and assembled so a slight variation in design is sometimes possible. This product is constructed for the professional cake designer/decorator. It has special reinforced legs with oversize rod stock construction for additional strength, is easy to clean and will not tarnish and has the look of silver. This item has been sold to the commercial food service trade for over 10 years and is now being offered within the bridal and consumer marketplace. The perfect cake stands for that special cake for that special moment. This item is recommended for a cake with cake boards 12". If 10" boards are used, the extra width on the stand can be garnished with decorations and flowers at the bride's discretion.