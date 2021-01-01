Chaim Handmade Purple Area Rug

This beautiful owl shaped rug will delight children of all ages. Warm and cozy, they can be a subtle teaching tool as well as dramatic focal point. Made in India by skilled artisans, this wool rug has a naturally soft and springy surface to play on and will keep your kids safe and healthy. Wool is naturally hygienic for kids to crawl and play on because wool’s outer layer makes it difficult for microbes to rest and multiply. The natural resilience also keeps the rug looking new and fresh for longer periods of time.