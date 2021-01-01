Chaco Canyon Sterling Silver Kingman Turquoise Horseshoe Drop Necklace Experience the legacy of Navajo craftsmanship that lives in everything from this handcrafted piece's thoughtfully designed horseshoe motif to its meticulously set gemstones. Necklace approx. 18"L x 1-1/8"W Drop approx. 1-7/16"L x 1-1/8"W Stamped .925; sterling silver; oxidized Oval-link chain: lobster-claw clasp Twist-textured detail; handcrafted Designed and Crafted in the USA Stone Information All sizes and weights approximate Stabilized Kingman Turquoise: Round (6mm)