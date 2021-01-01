Chaco Canyon Rectangular Kingman Turquoise Cuff Bracelet Don't ask what they think of you. Know that those smiles are genuine. Exquisite Native American artistry like this cuff is destined to impress with its geometric cuts of blue turquoise and unique sterling silver craftsmanship. Everybody you know will fall in love with it, too. Design Information Sterling silver cuff bracelet has bezel-set, rectangular Kingman turquoise cabochon at center of an etched frame Tapered, split band with East-West rectangular turquoise at front Good to Know