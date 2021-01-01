Visual Comfort CHA8917NP Balustrade 33" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Crystal Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort CHA8917NP Balustrade 33" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Modern Balustrade Table Lamp with Natural Paper ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. ChapmanNatural Paper ShadeRequires 1 x 150 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 33"Width: 19" Shade Width (top): 15" Shade Width (bottom): 19" Shade Height: 12"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Crystal