Visual Comfort CHA8693PL Stacked 29" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Crystal Bronze Ceramic Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort CHA8693PL Stacked 29" Table Lamp by Chapman & Myers Stacked Disk Table Lamp with Natural Percale ShadeFeaturesDesigned by E. F. ChapmanNatural Percale ShadeRequires 1 x 100 watt max, medium (E26) base bulbDimmableIntegrated on/off switchUL Rated for dry locations1 Year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 29"Width: 19.5" Shade Width (top): 19.5" Shade Width (bottom): 19.5" Shade Height: 11.5"ElectricalLamping: E26 DimmerNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100Bulb Included: NoVoltage: 120 Crystal Bronze Ceramic