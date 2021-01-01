Kuzco Lighting CH94824 Oros 8 Light 24" Wide LED Abstract Ring Chandelier Antique Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kuzco Lighting CH94824 Oros 8 Light 24" Wide LED Abstract Ring Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable 120" cord includedETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 4-5/16"Maximum Hanging Height: 129-1/2"Width: 24"Product Weight: 14.6 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 3902Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 75 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 8Average Hours: 50000 Antique Silver