CH88T Chair by Carl Hansen - Color: Beige - Finish: Black - (CH88T- BEECH LAQ- BLK)

Yet another delight from the mind of designer Hans J. Wenger, the CH88T Chair by Carl Hansen illustrates the designers knack for combining impressive functionality with a distinctive look. The wooden seatback is fashioned into a shape that resembles a bulls horns, providing a nice angled space for users to rest their back upon. Available in multiple colors, the chair also features a seat created from molded veneer and a steel base finished with chrome or powder coating. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Beige.

