CH53 Stool by Carl Hansen - Color: Beige (CH53 -NATURAL - BEECH OIL)

Gorgeous craftsmanship combines with everyday functionality with the CH53 Stool from Carl Hansen. This Hans Wegner design is crafted from solid wood, while the lightweight parper-cord seat provides comfort and easy portability. Functioning perfectly well or its own or in conjunction with a modern lounge chair, the CH53 Stool will last for generations. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Beige.