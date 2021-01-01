From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting CH314308C Salita 8 Light 46" Wide Crystal Chandelier Urban Bronze / Clear Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH314308C Salita 8 Light 46" Wide Crystal Chandelier Towering high, the simple but modern Salita collection features delicate arms that rise above a refined structure. To create your desired look, first choose between clear glass or ribbed glass shades followed by one of our impressive finishes.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture is decorated with crystal shadesSloped ceiling compatible(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs72" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 41-5/16"Minimum Height: 44-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 44-3/8"Width: 46"Product Weight: 48.9 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 5-1/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Urban Bronze / Clear