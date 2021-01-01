From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting CH309036G Revolve 36 Light 47" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH309036G Revolve 36 Light 47" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Evoking the elegance of antique candle-holders, Revolve has clear glass tubes accented with metal rings, gathered around a striking chandelier body. Also available as a series of coordinating vanity and wall sconces.FeaturesAdjustable heightDurable constructionConstructed of steelFixture includes clear glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(36) 25 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsFixture includes (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 4" downrodsRated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 12-5/8"Minimum Height: 21-5/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 48"Width: 47-3/8"Product Weight: 35 lbsCord Length: 144"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 4-13/16"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 36Max Watts Per Bulb: 25 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: B10Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel