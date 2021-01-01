From carl hansen
CH24 Wishbone Chair - Black Cord by Carl Hansen - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (CH24 -BLACK- OAK SOAP)
The CH24 Wishbone Chair â€“ Black Cord by Carl Hansen was designed in 1950 by Hans J. Wegner, who was famous for designing chairs. The entire chair is made from one single piece of oak that was shaped and formed in multiple processes that were completed by hand. The seat has black cord paper cord wrapped repeatedly around it. The chair is in the shape of a wishbone, with a back that is shaped like a Y. The modern, stylish chair can be used in dining rooms with dining tables. Each chair is neutral, natural, and beautiful and perfect for any look. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Beige. Finish: Oak - Soaped