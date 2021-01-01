From carl hansen
CH24 Wishbone Chair by Carl Hansen - Color: Beige - Finish: Oak - (CH24 -NATURAL-OAK-SOAP)
Both functional and incredibly distinct, the CH24 Wishbone Chair from Carl Hansen is uniquely its own. Designer Hans Wegner was inspired in part by portraits of Danish merchants sitting in Ming Dynasty chairs, hence the spindly yet refined structure of the frame. The solid wood frame of the CH24 Wishbone Chair remains lightweight and the papercord seat provides both support and comfort. Boasting over 100 years of tradition in furniture design, Carl Hansen & Son maintains bespoke craftsmanship in combination with modern innovations. Pairing with some of the most well-known designers from their mid-century heyday to modern day, Carl Hansen's devotion to top quality materials, sustainability and design driven furniture is easily evidenced in the beauty and eclectic nature of their decidedly Danish-modern assortment. Color: Beige.