Kuzco Lighting CH19732 Draven 34 Light 32" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kuzco Lighting CH19732 Draven 34 Light 32" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminumFixture includes synthetic shadesIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Fixture includes (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 9"Minimum Height: 20"Maximum Hanging Height: 56-5/8"Width: 32-1/8"Product Weight: 19.1 lbsCanopy Height: 1-5/8"Canopy Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 5940Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 108 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 34Average Hours: 50000 Black