Kuzco Lighting CH19220 Monza 24" Wide LED Abstract Globe Chandelier Antique Brass / Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kuzco Lighting CH19220 Monza 24" Wide LED Abstract Globe Chandelier FeaturesAdjustable heightConstructed of aluminum and steelSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Fixture includes (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 26-3/8"Maximum Hanging Height: 74-1/8"Width: 24-3/8"Product Weight: 15.6 lbsCord Length: 72"Wire Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-3/4"Canopy Width: 6-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2860Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 56 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Antique Brass / Black