Kuzco Lighting CH14220 Sirius Minor 20" Wide LED Abstract Sputnik Chandelier White Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting CH14220 Sirius Minor 20" Wide LED Abstract Sputnik Chandelier Thin linear lights converge at numerous angles into a central cluster. The reduced scale provides an ideal accent to be used in multiples or as focal point. Fine diminutive components and airy structure form an elegant aesthetic.FeaturesDurable constructionConstructed of aluminumSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Fixture includes (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 4" downrodsETL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 15"Maximum Hanging Height: 65"Width: 20-1/4"Product Weight: 7.4 lbsCanopy Height: 7-1/2"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1294, 1534, 1670, or 1840Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 48 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White