David Yurman Ch telaine 18K Yellow Gold & Gemstone Stud Earrings

From the Châtelaine Collection. The Châtelaine Collection is a perfect fusion of David and Sybil Yurman's combined art-the marriage of a sculptor and a painter-form and color. 18K Yellow Gold Faceted gemstone Pavé Diamonds, 0.06 tcw Imported SIZE Earrings, 8 x 8mm ABOUT THE BRAND David, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter, launched their innovative jewelry brand in 1980 in New York City. Since then, the American design house has pioneered cutting-edge collections—from its iconic combination of sterling silver and diamonds to signature pinky rings. Today, with their son Evan, the Yurmans continue to deliver timeless pieces inspired by nature, art, ancient symbols and Manhattan's stunning architecture.