From cuisinart
Cuisinart CGG-240 All Foods, 27.3" L x 38" W x 23.5" H, Roll-Away Gas Grill, Stainless Steel & QG-012B LP Adapter Hose, 4-Foot
Product 1: IDEAL PORTABLE GAS GRILL: The built in stand makes it easy to take anywhere. Gives you the capacity of a large grill in a portable size. It can be used to grill any food, from fresh vegetables to bread and pizza, meats, seafood, and more. Product 1: 240-SQUARE-INCH CAST-IRON GRILL SURFACE: The with 240-square-inch surface and the double-wall stainless steel cover distributes heat evenly to give outstanding results. Product 1: 15, 000 BTU STAINLESS-STEEL LOOP BURNER: Features a 15, 000 BTU burner, a panel that distributes heat evenly, and a porcelain enameled cast iron cooking grate. Control temperature with easy-to-use Twist Start electric ignition; signature temperature gauge. Product 1: COMPACT MEASUREMENTS FOR EASY SETUP AND TRANSPORT: The grill measures 44 x 23 x 21 inches when folded, 41 x 23 x 36 inches fully open. Ideal for decks, patios and balconies, camping, tailgating and more. Product 2: For use with portable gas grills Product 2: Turn your portable gas grill into a permanent gas grill Product 2: Increase your grilling hours and reduce the frequency of running out of propane Product 2: For use with 20 lb LP tanks