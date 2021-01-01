From serta icomfort
Serta iComfort CF3000 Plush - Mattress + Box Spring, Queen, Blue
Every moment you touch the CF3000 Plush mattress is a cool one. The Max Cold Cover is cool-to-the-touch, and the UltraCold System paired with Carbon Fiber Memory Foam work hard to absorb excess heat from your body, then channel it away, all while you sleep comfortably. The result is cool support with a comfortably plush feel. The CF3000 is one of the coolest iComfort models ever!Max Cold Cover: Made from super cool high-performance fibers for an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation.UltraCold System: This layer of extra-cool Carbon Fiber Memory Foam is engineered to work hard at absorbing excess heat from your body, then channel it away, all while you sleep comfortably.Carbon Fiber Memory Foam: Every iComfort mattress is made with our exclusive Carbon Fiber Memory Foam. This system channels heat away from your body and provides exceptional strength for back and neck support. Serta Features: Mattress Type: Memory FoamIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Cushioning Layer, Cooling Layer, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Conforms To Body, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Relieves Pressure Points, Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: QueenBase Material: 70% Polyurethane, 30% PolyethyleneComfort Type: PlushMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 21.5 Depth/Inches, 79 Length/Inches, 60 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US