Serta iComfort CF3000 Medium Foam - Mattress + Box Spring, King, Blue
Every moment you touch the CF3000 Medium mattress is a cool one. The Max Cold Cover is cool-to-the-touch, and the UltraCold System paired with Carbon Fiber Memory Foam work hard to absorb excess heat from your body, then channel it away, all while you sleep comfortably. The result is cool support with a comfortable medium feel. The CF3000 is one of the coolest iComfort models ever!Max Cold Cover: Made from super cool high-performance fibers for an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation.UltraCold System: This layer of extra-cool Carbon Fiber Memory Foam is engineered to work hard at absorbing excess heat from your body, then channel it away, all while you sleep comfortably.Carbon Fiber Memory Foam: Every iComfort mattress is made with our exclusive Carbon Fiber Memory Foam. This system channels heat away from your body and provides exceptional strength for back and neck support. Serta Features: Mattress Type: Memory FoamIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 2 Box Spring(s)Features: Cushioning Layer, Cooling Layer, Temperature RegulatingAdditional Information: Relieves Pressure Points, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed Frames, Conforms To BodyManufacturer Warranty: 10 Year LimitedBed Size: KingBase Material: 70% Polyurethane, 30% PolyethyleneComfort Type: Cushion FirmMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 79 Length/Inches, 21 Depth/Inches, 76 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US