Serta iComfort CF3000 Hybrid Medium - Mattress + Box Spring, Twin Xl, Blue
CF3000 Hybrid MediumThe CF3000 Hybrid mattress pairs advanced cooling technology with a medium feel. The Max Cold Cover is cool-to-the-touch, and the UltraCold System paired with Carbon Fiber Memory Foam work hard to absorb excess heat from your body and channel it away. At the same time, the 1025 iComfort Hybrid Support System with BestEdge Foam Encasement supports every curve of your body, so you sleep comfortably.Max Cold Cover: Made from super cool high-performance fibers for an instant cool-to-the-touch sensationUltraCold System: This layer of extra-cool Carbon Fiber Memory Foam is engineered to work hard at absorbing excess heat from your body, then channel it away, all while you sleep comfortablyCarbon Fiber Memory Foam: Every iComfort mattress is made with our exclusive Carbon Fiber Memory Foam. This system channels heat away from your body and provides exceptional strength for back and neck support1025 iComfort Hybrid Support System with BestEdge Foam Encasement: In this advanced innerspring system, individually wrapped coils work independently to conform to every curve of your body and provide durable support Don't forget to check your delivery type and print off your Delivery Checklist & Delivery Guide Serta Features:Mattress Type: HybridIncluded: 1 Mattress(es), 1 Box Spring(s)Features: Wrapped Coils, Foam Layer, Cushioning Layer, Cooling LayerAdditional Information: Relieves Pressure Points, Conforms To Body, Eliminates Motion Transfer, Suitable for Adjustable Bed FramesManufacturer Warranty: 10 YearBed Size: Twin XlBase Material: 60% Metal, 40% PolyethyleneComfort Type: MediumMattress + Box Spring Measurements: 21 Depth/Inches, 79 Length/Inches, 38 Width/InchesCare: Spot CleanCertifications And Listings: Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1632 Compliant, Cpsc - 16 Cfr 1633 CompliantCountry of Origin: Made in US