Ted Baker Ceyuh
Step up your running game with The Ted Baker Ceyuh. These sleek metropolitan runners will be the perfect addition to your urban outfit as you make your laps through the concrete jungle. Lace-up closure with six pairs of eyelets, one pair of metal grommets, and metal charm between bottom lace. Leather and textile upper features a padded tongue and collar for support, and heel pull tab for easy-on. Textile lining and cushioned insole provide comfort for continued wear. Grooved rubber outsole provides traction and grip. Floral design on quarter paneling and across the vamp. Ted Baker pin mounted 'T' on heel counter, as well as tessellating letter on outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size 39.5 (US Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.