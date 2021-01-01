Cesily LED Linear Suspension Light by Huxe - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (EUH2045816)

Advertisement
The Cesily LED Linear Suspension Light from Huxe brings order to the home with a linear arrangement of elegant cylindrical shades. A pair of smooth metal downrods lead to a horizontal bar that mounts a series of smaller arms, each leading to one of the candelabra-style shades. An integrated LED rests within each shade, expressing a bright illumination that works with the other shades to cast an even layer of light across the space. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Gold. Finish: Coffee Gold