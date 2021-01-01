Cervantez Console Sofa Table
Description
Features:1. Features streamlined rectangular silhouette for a minimal appearance that will add classic charm to your living room or dining room.2. Quality wood construction built with a 100% high-grade solid wood frame for heightened longevity and storage capacity3. Features two special bottom storage drawers to tastefully tuck away your belongings with seamless accent distressed metal front facing pull-away handles4. Specialized design featuring crafted oriental inspired trending side cut-out design accents adding a unique and elegant touch5. Finished and sealed with fade and chip resistant lacquer to add a conservative splash of color to your living spaceTop Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Wood Species: Top Glass Type: Base Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Drawers: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Soft or Self Close Drawers: Shelves Included: YesNumber of Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoNumber of Cabinets: Mirror Included: NoStool Included: NoTop Color (Color: White): WhiteTop Color (Color: Antique Navy): Antique NavyTop Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoBase Color (Color: White): WhiteBase Color (Color: Antique Navy): Antique NavyBase Color (Color: Espresso): EspressoTop Shape: RectangleWheels Included: NoMirrored: NoDrop Leaf Top: NoBase Type: 4 LegsWeight Capacity: 150Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Wrought Iron: Cable Management: NoNested Table: NoScratch Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalShagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: NoSpefications:ADA Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): TAA Compliant: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: SCS Certified: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: Blauer Engel: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 29.8Overall Width - Side to Side: 36Width Underneath Table Top: Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Largest Table: Largest Table Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Table Width - Side to Side: Largest Table Depth - Front to Back: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Fron