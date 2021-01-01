From kirkland's
Cerulean Splatter Abstract Area Rug, 5x7
A statement-making rug can transform any living space. The Cerulean Splatter Abstract Area Rug has an eye-catching style that you won't be able to resist. Rug measures 5 ft. 3 in. in length x 7 ft. 3 in. in height Crafted of polypropylene Hues of blue , tan, and gray Splatter design Rug pad recommended Care: Spot clean with a damp cloth. Do not bleach. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.