Grund Certified 100% Organic Cotton Bath Mat, Charleston Series, 24-Inch by 60-Inch, Ivory
SUPERIOR QUALITY: made with 100% Grund Certified Organic Cotton Yarn for the ultimate in natural softness and durability. Charleston offers simple softness and looped construction with a subtle border design. ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Carefully produced of high quality, soft and natural organic cotton yarn… so you can enjoy our bath mats for many years with easiest possible maintenance! COMFORT FEATURES: The Puro bath rug features a reversible design with equally soft sheared and looped sides. This classic reversible design will allow you to flip daily and extend time between washes. FEEL THE DIFFERENCE - Extremely thick and durabale with 1650 gsm of weight. Grund Organic Cotton Bath Rugs: A difference you can FEEL and FEEL good about SATISFACTION : Enjoy the softness without limits - simply register your rug on the Grund America company website after purchase, to get 5 years . No antiskid - just pure natural materials!