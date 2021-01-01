Cerne Vintage Rustic Industrial Oak Brown and Black Finished Mobile Metal Bar Cart with Wine Bottle Rack, Oak

Featuring secure storage for bottles and glassware, the Cerne bar cart is a necessity for any wine connoisseur. This sturdy metal cart is equipped with a built-in wine rack to hold four bottles of your favorite wine. A built-in stemware rack provides storage for four of your finest wine glasses. Additional storage space is provided by two shelves and a removable tray, each crafted from rustic, dark oak-finished engineered wood. The rustic finish on the wood is paired with the black metal frame to give this cart a vintage industrial chic look. Designed with both aesthetics and function in mind, it's fitted with handles and wheel casters for smooth mobility. The Cerne bar cart is made in China and requires assembly.