From decorline
Decorline Cerium Moss Concrete Geometric Wallpaper
Cerium Moss Concrete Geometric Wallpaper by Decorline. A kaleidoscope of geometric patterns, this wallpaper is both industrial and sophisticated. Taupe, grey and mossy gold shapes, spotted with metallic accents, form a compelling contemporary tapestry. Cerium is an unpasted, non woven wallpaper. Cerium Moss Concrete Geometric Wallpaper is an unpasted non woven material. This wallpaper has a 20.9 inch repeat with a straight match and is both washable and strippable. Wallpaper comes on a roll that measures 20.5 inches by 33 feet and covers about 56.4 square feet. Decorline is a fusion of modern sophistication with a taste for luxury. These fine wallpapers bring contemporary dimension to walls in today's freshest colors. Applying modern scale, chic texture effects, and vivid hues to fashionable designs, Decorline wallpapers have gorgeous style appeal.