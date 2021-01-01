Cerissa 6 Piece Sunbrella Sofa Set with Cushions
Description
Features:Set includes 1 sofa, 2 chairs, 1 table, 2 end tables, 5 seat cushions, 5 back cushions and 4 pillowsTapered legsTraditional with a classic slat backQuick-drying, drainable ClimaPlush™ cushions with sunbrella performance fabricItems Included: Sofa;Table;Chair;CushionsAdditional Items Included: Table Included: YesTable Type: Coffee Table;End TableAdjustable Levelers?: NoDining Table Type?: Cooler Insert Included: NoAdjustable Table Included: NoUmbrella Hole: NoNumber of Tables Included: 3Sectional Included: NoModular Design: Orientation: Number of Sectional Pieces: Sofa Included: YesNumber of Sofas Included: 1Loveseat Included: NoNumber of Loveseats Included: Chair Included: YesChair Type: Club ChairChair Feature: No FeaturesNumber of Chairs Included: 2Bench Included: NoNumber of Benches Included: Chaise Included: NoNumber of Chaise Lounges Included: Ottoman Included: NoNumber of Ottomans Included: Fire Pit Included: NoFire Pit Type: Fire Pit Construction Material: Fire Pit Stones Included: Fire Pit Fuel Type: Adjustable Flame: Fire Pit BTU: Fire Pit Cover: Gas Tank Storage: Fuel Conversion Kit Included: Fire Pit Grate Included: Cushions Included : YesNumber of Cushions Included: 10Detachable Cushion: Cushion Attachment Type: Cushion TiesRemovable Cushion Cover: NoMachine-Washable: Machine-Washable Cushion Cover: Cushion Cover Closure Method: Cushion Durability: Year Round Use of Cushion: YesUV Protective Finish: YesWater-Repellent Finish: YesCushion Color: BeigeCushion Fill Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Cushion Fill Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillows Included: YesToss Pillow Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Number of Toss Pillows Included: 4Toss Pillow Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Toss Pillow Color: Toss Pillow Material Details: Umbrella Included: NoUmbrella Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Material Additional Features [EU ONLY]: Umbrella Canopy Material: Umbrella Material Details: Furniture Cover Included: Product Type: Sofa Seating GroupDesign: Deep seatingSeating Capacity: 5Seating Outer Frame Material: Manufactured WoodOuter Frame Wood Species: Plastic Material Details: Is the product made from Textilene?: Is the product made from extruded aluminum?: Woven Material: Wicker/Rattan Construction Material: Inner Frame Material: Weave Type: Weave Size: Outer Frame Metal Type: Outer Frame Material Details: Frame Color: BrownTable Material: Table Material Details: Table Plastic Material Details: Table Wood Species: Table Top Material: Table Top Material Details: Is this product kiln-dried?: Table Top Wood Species: Cushion Upholstery Material: SunbrellaCushion Cover Material Details: 100% AcrylicSolution Dyed: Cushion Fill Material: Polyester Type: Foam Type: Foam Density: Foam Indentation Force Deflection: Biocide Treatment: Cushion Fill Material Details: Compatible Umbrella Part Number: Compatible Cushion Part Number: Stacking: NoFolding: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: ChinaChair made of Woven Wicker/Rattan: NoPieces Included: 1 Sofa, 2 chairs, 1 table, 2 end tables, 5 seat cushions, 5 back cushions and 4 pillowsDS Wood Tone: Medium WoodDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernWicker/Rattan UV Inhibitor?: Made to Order: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesTSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesCAL TB 116 Compliant: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: Ye