From cerebral atrophy family awareness support ribbon

Cerebral Atrophy Family Awareness Uncle Wings Support Ribbo Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

For lovers of all things Great design for Uncle Cerebral Atrophy support, Cerebral Atrophy Niece, Cerebral Atrophy nephew, Cerebral Atrophy son, Cerebral Atrophy daughter, Cerebral Atrophy baby, K12Cerebral Atrophy Uncle , Cerebral Atrophy Dad's Brother, 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com