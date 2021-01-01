For lovers of all things Great design for Uncle Cerebral Atrophy support, Cerebral Atrophy Niece, Cerebral Atrophy nephew, Cerebral Atrophy son, Cerebral Atrophy daughter, Cerebral Atrophy baby, K12Cerebral Atrophy Uncle , Cerebral Atrophy Dad's Brother, 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.