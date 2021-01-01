Ceraunavolta Multi-Light Pendant Light by Karman - Color: Blue (SE1341TV1D)

Advertisement
The Ceraunavolta Multi-Light Pendant Light from Karman is an extravagant fixture designed by Edmondo Testaguzza and Matteo Ugolini. Inspired by various elements found in nature, this composition features an array of blown glass shades of different shapes and designs. The shades are held together as they drop from thin wires, forming a bold cluster of glass and light while their lamps emit a warm glow. Textural details enhance the eclectic nature of the piece while working to heighten the effect of its lamping. Unmistakably modern, Karman lighting puts the fun in residential and commercial lighting. For over 15 years Karman has continuously pushed design boundaries with its whimsical lighting collections. Best-selling Karman products are a result of a passionate design team that works to create lighting that connects with designers and consumers. Many of the brands bestsellers are nature-inspired and eliminates perceived barriers in lighting design to bring forth dynamic lighting like none other. Shape: Multi-Light. Color: Blue.