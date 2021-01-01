From kirkland's
Blue Ceramic Tiered Base Candle Holders, Set of 2
Our set of Blue Ceramic Tiered Base Candle Holders will spotlight your candles in eclectic and elegant style. You’ll love how the intricate medallions beautify any tabletop! Set includes two (2) candle holders Large candle holder measures 13H in. x 5.5 in. in diameter Small candle holder measures 10H in. x 4.5 in. in diameter Crafted of ceramic Glossy blue finish Medallion designs Each candle holder accommodates one (1) 3 in. candle; candle sold separately Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .